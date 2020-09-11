Temple priest held in Kerala for sexually abusing minor girl

A temple priest in Kerala was arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a minor girl at the temple premises at Chirayankeezhu, in the rural part of Thiruvananthapuram.

The accused, identified as Sreekumar Namboothiri, 67, of Chiryankeezhu Mudapuram Theniyoor temple, about 30 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram city, was produced before court and remanded.

According to the local police, the incident took place on Wednesday. The victim, aged around 15, was allegedly lured by the priest to his room offering special pooja and 'prasadam'. He then tried to sexually abuse the girl. The girl managed to run out of the room and informed her relatives. Subsequently the police was alerted, and the priest held.

Police sources said that various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and attempt to rape were invoked against the accused. The priest was serving at the temple over the last couple of years.

Even as there were suspicions that many other women could have suffered unpleasant experiences from the priest, police said that so far no other complaints came up against the accused.

The police conducted scientific examinations at the priest's room. A team led by Attingal DYSP S Y Suresh is probing the case.