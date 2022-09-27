Ban on Malayalam actor who misbehaved with lady scribe

Temporary ban on Malayalam actor who misbehaved with woman journalist

Meanwhile, the police was learnt to be conducting a drug test to find if he was under the influence of drugs

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 27 2022, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 22:55 ist

A day after Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi was arrested by the police for abusing a woman journalist, the Kerala Film Producers Association imposed a temporary ban on him.

The association president M Renjith told reporters that Bhasi admitted the mistakes from his side during the interview and hence, only a temporary ban was being imposed. He also agreed to return additional remuneration he had received for a movie.

Meanwhile, the police was learnt to be conducting a drug test to find if he was under the influence of drugs.

It was during a recent interview to an online media that Bhasi abused the woman journalist for asking certain questions that he did not like. The woman filed a complaint to the police, based on which he was arrested.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Malayalam
Actor
Kerala
India News

What's Brewing

Woman hopeful of getting back son declared dead twice

Woman hopeful of getting back son declared dead twice

Video shows boiling seas above broken Nord Stream

Video shows boiling seas above broken Nord Stream

In wealthy Dubai, poor get free bread from machines

In wealthy Dubai, poor get free bread from machines

UP teacher beats Dalit boy to death over wrong answer

UP teacher beats Dalit boy to death over wrong answer

Main actors in Rajasthan's political theatre

Main actors in Rajasthan's political theatre

 