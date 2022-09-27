Temporary ban on Malayalam actor who misbehaved with woman journalist

A day after Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi was arrested by the police for abusing a woman journalist, the Kerala Film Producers Association imposed a temporary ban on him.
The association president M Renjith told reporters that Bhasi admitted the mistakes from his side during the interview and hence, only a temporary ban was being imposed. He also agreed to return additional remuneration he had received for a movie.
Meanwhile, the police was learnt to be conducting a drug test to find if he was under the influence of drugs.
It was during a recent interview to an online media that Bhasi abused the woman journalist for asking certain questions that he did not like. The woman filed a complaint to the police, based on which he was arrested.
