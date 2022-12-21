Tension at Kerala church over uniform mass code

As part of the ongoing schism in Kerala’s Syro-Malabar Church over implementing a uniform mass code, a group of priests and parishioners on Tuesday blocked a recently-appointed administrator from conducting mass at Kochi’s St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese’s main church.

The church experienced a conflict last month, with apostolic administrator Archbishop Andrews Tazhath being blocked by a group of priests and parishioners objecting to the implementation of the uniform mass code. Until recently, the cathedral was under the control of the district administration.

Father Antony Puthuvelil, appointed the church’s administrator by the apostolic administrator recently, turned up to conduct mass on Tuesday morning, but he had to return because of the protest.

Later a section of priests staged a prayer stir in the cathedral. They said the stir against the attempts to implement a unified mass code would intensify in the coming days.

The synod of the Syro Malabar Church had earlier decided to implement the unified mass code. But a section of the priests and parish members are opposed to it, leading to tension.

As per the unified mass code, priests will have to face the congregation during the introduction and conclusion of the masses and face the altar during the main part of the mass.

But a section opposed it and wanted to follow the practice of the priests facing the congregation throughout the mass.