Third case of monkeypox confirmed in Kerala

The third monkeypox case in the country is reported from Kerala.

A 35-year-old man at Malappuram district was found infected on Friday. He came down from the UAE on July 6.

He was suffering from fever on July 13 for which he had taken treatment. Rashes were found on his body on July 15. He is now under treatment at the government medical college in the district. His condition was stated to be stable. All his primary contacts were kept under surveillance.

Two monkeypox cases were reported in the state earlier -- the first one in Kollam district and the second in Kannur. All the three came from the UAE. The infected person in Kannur came through Mangaluru airport.

Health minister Veena George informed that the condition of all the three are stable.

The Kerala government had set up help desks at airports to screen those coming from countries that have reported monkeypox. A monkeypox testing facility was also introduced in the state.