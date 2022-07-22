Third case of monkeypox confirmed in Kerala

Third case of monkeypox confirmed in Kerala

Kerala Health Minister confimed monkeypox in a 35-year-old man who returned to Mallapuram from UAE on July 6

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 22 2022, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 14:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

The third monkeypox case in the country is reported from Kerala.

A 35-year-old man at Malappuram district was found infected on Friday. He came down from the UAE on July 6. 

He was suffering from fever on July 13 for which he had taken treatment. Rashes were found on his body on July 15. He is now under treatment at the government medical college in the district. His condition was stated to be stable. All his primary contacts were kept under surveillance.

Two monkeypox cases were reported in the state earlier -- the first one in Kollam district and the second in Kannur. All the three came from the UAE. The infected person in Kannur came through Mangaluru airport.

Health minister Veena George informed that the condition of all the three are stable.

The Kerala government had set up help desks at airports to screen those coming from countries that have reported monkeypox. A monkeypox testing facility was also introduced in the state.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Monkeypox
Kerala
India News

What's Brewing

B'lureans are going in for lab-grown diamond jewellery

B'lureans are going in for lab-grown diamond jewellery

In Pics | All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu

In Pics | All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu

DH Toon | Robert Vadra, Congress' final nail

DH Toon | Robert Vadra, Congress' final nail

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

 