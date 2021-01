Three people, including two women, died when their two-wheeler and a cement-laden lorry collided in Kangeyam in nearby Tirupur district on Sunday, police said. The victims — a 26-year old garment factory worker, who was riding the bike, his wife and sister-in-law — were proceeding to Thanjavur when the mishap occurred, they said. All the three were caught under the wheels of the lorry and died on the spot, police said.