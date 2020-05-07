Three people die after chemical gas leak at LG Polymers in Andhra Pradesh

At least three people, including a child, died after a chemical gas leakage at an LG Polymers facility in a village located near Visakhapatnam in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, ANI reported on Thursday, citing health officials.

Residents of RR Venkatapuram village have been taken to hospitals after many complained of burning sensation in the eyes and breathing difficulties, ANI said.

Images posted on Twitter showed emergency services including police officers, fire tenders, ambulances at the spot.

Reuters was not able to verify the authenticity of the images.

South Korean battery maker LG Chemical Ltd, the owner of the facility, was not immediately available for comment.

The Visakhapatnam district medical and health officer did not immediately return Reuters calls seeking a comment.