Tirumala brahmotsavams to be held amidst common pilgrims after two years

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has decided to conduct the Srivari annual Brahmotsavams with the participation of the pilgrims after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The nine-day celestial event is scheduled to take place from September 27 to October 5.

TTD trust board chairman YV Subba Reddy announced the decision following the board meeting in Tirumala on Monday.

Due to the Covid-19 spread and government restrictions, the brahmotsavams were performed in Ekantam in 2020 and 2021.

"As the Covid-19 situation eased and restrictions were relaxed by both the Central and state governments, we will observe the nine-day fete in a grand manner with public participation. The procession of Vahana sevas will take place in the Mada streets,” Reddy said.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy will offer silk robes to Lord Venkateshwara on behalf of the state government on the first day. The most important Garuda Seva would be on October 1 and Chakra Snanam on October 5.

The board also took several other decisions like approving tenders for the civil works to construct Sri Padmavathi Paediatric Hospital at an estimation of Rs 154.5 crore. Paruveta Mandapam in Tirumala would be re-constructed with Rs 2.07 crore.

The board approved Rs 7.32 crore worth of fodder for the cattle in SV Goshala for a period of ten months and the gold plating over the copper armour of Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy opposite the main temple at a cost of Rs.18.75 crore.

The landscaping and floral gardens at the Sri Venkateswara Divyakshetam at Amaravati will be developed at a cost of Rs 2.90 crore.

Nod was given to study mechanization of Potu (temple kitchen) with the state-of-art equipment from Australia and Switzerland, to prepare boondi automatically in a hygienic environment.

Approval was accorded to purchase organic items produced through natural farming techniques for preparing Srivari Prasadams.