TN transfers case against suspended IPS officer to CB-CID

Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday transferred to CB-CID the case against Balveer Singh, a suspended Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who has been accused of torturing suspects by breaking their teeth using cutting pliers and stones based on a recommendation from a senior bureaucrat who is going into the complaints.

The development comes just two days after the Tirunelveli District Crime Branch filed a case against Singh, a 2020 batch IPS officer, under three sections of the IPC. In a statement, Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu said the Tirunelveli Police was currently investigating the case.

“An interim report submitted by senior bureaucrat P Amudha who is inquiring into the allegations against the ASP has recommended that the case be transferred to the CB-CID. As per the recommendation, all cases registered in this regard have been transferred to CB-CID,” Babu added. Amudha, Principal Secretary (Rural Development), held two rounds of inquiry in as many weeks during which several victims appeared before her and testified against Singh.

The transfer of the case to the CB-CID comes a day before Chief Minister M K Stalin is to present the Demands for Grants for the Home Department which is under his control. Stalin and his government came under severe criticism over “callous” handling of the case against the ASP ever since the allegations were made in the public domain on March 26.

Though Stalin suspended Singh on March 29, the FIR came a fortnight later on April 17, which activists say was an attempt to save the police officer.

The shocking allegations of custodial torture by Singh was first levelled by a group of men on March 26 when they accused the IPS officer of knocking out their teeth with cutting pliers and stones. Some also alleged that the officer, who was the ASP of Ambasamudram, had crushed their testicles.

In the past three weeks, at least a dozen men have come forward to level allegations of torture against the now-suspended IPS officer. The government also placed six police personnel in the district on compulsory wait for their alleged involvement in the case.

Singh was on Monday booked under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 506 (1) punishment for criminal intimidation.

While section 324 carries a maximum punishment of three years, it is 10 years under section 326, and seven years under section 506 (1).