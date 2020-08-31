Two DYFI workers hacked to death in Kerala

Two Democratic Youth Front of India (DYFI) workers were hacked to death during the late hours of Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram.

Police suspect the the accused are Youth Congress workers. Three persons were already held.

DYFI activists Haq Muhammed, 24, and Midhilaj, 30, were murdered at Thembamoodu near Venjarmoodu, about 15 kilometres from the city.

The brutal twin murder on the Onam days have come as a major embarrassment for the opposition Congress in Kerala as it had been accusing the CPM and RSS of promoting political killings.

Police sources said that the preliminary information was that a gang of around five came in motor cycles and attacked the gang. The incident occurred by around 11 pm near a fruit shop run by Midhil Raj. Both suffered hacks and stab injuries. Midhil Raj died on the spot while Hak died on the way to hospital. A motor cycle used by the accused was recovered from the spot, on the basis of which the accused were identified. A CCTV camera of a nearby building was found turned to another side.

A political friction was prevailing between DYFI and Youth Congress activists in the locality for quite some time and the twin murder is suspected to be a sequel to it. A strong police bandobast was imposed in the locality to curb chances of retaliation by DYFI workers. Recently a DYFI worker, Faizal, was attacked by some Youth Congress activist in the locality. One of the accused in that case, Sajeev, who recently came out on bail, was suspected to be involved in this case also.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged that the murder was part of a larger conspiracy involving senior Congress leaders and hence a comprehensive probe should be conducted. A section of CPM activists alleged that the murder took place with the connivance of a Congress MP.

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala maintained that the murder could be suspected as an attempt to divert attention from the serious allegations prevailing against the government. A fair investigations should be conducted into the murder, he demanded.