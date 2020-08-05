Two landslides disrupt road, rail traffic between Goa, Karnataka

Two landslides in Karnataka have disrupted road and rail traffic en route Goa, with the South Western Railway authorities being forced to divert the 12780 Hazrat Nizamuddin to Madgaon Goa Express on account of a landslide in its Karnataka sector.

The train which was scheduled to arrive at Goa’s Madgaon railway station early on Wednesday morning was diverted in wake of the landslide to the Castle Rock railway station, where a special bus service transported to the passengers to Goa’s Madgaon railway station and nearby areas.

“The Hazrat Nizamuddin Express was halted due to the landslide in the Goa-Karnataka ghat section after heavy rain. The train was diverted to the Castle Rock station from where passengers were accommodated in buses for the onward journey to Goa,” a South Western Railway spokesperson said.

Another landslide in the Chorla ghat section has also disrupted road traffic between Goa and Karnataka.

“There has been a landslide at Chorla ghat road. It will take six hours to clear the road. Public is advised to not travel via the road,” the state Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement issued here on Wednesday afternoon.