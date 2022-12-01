Two transgender doctors script history, join govt service in Telangana

Two transgenders in Telangana, who completed medicine overcoming challenges in their personal life, have scripted history by becoming the first transgender doctors to join government service in the state.

Prachi Rathod and Ruth John Paul joined the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) as medical officers recently. Speaking to PTI, Rathod, who was removed from her job by a super-specialty hospital in the city because of gender, recounted the social stigma and discrimination that had to be endured since childhood. "The stigma and discrimination would never go in spite of all your achievements," said Rathod who completed MBBS in 2015 from a medical college in Adilabad.

Rathod had gone to Delhi to pursue post-graduation but had to return to Hyderabad due to the unfavourable environment. However, Rathod did a diploma in emergency medicine while working in a hospital here. Rathod worked in a super-specialty hospital in the city for three years but was thrown out of job due to gender as the hospital felt that it may hamper the flow of patients.

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) came to the rescue and Rathod worked in a clinic run by the NGO and later secured a job in the OGH. Though she dreamt of becoming a doctor while growing up, the immediate concern during 11th and 12th standards was how to overcome the harassment and bullying from other students. "It was actually a bad teenage. More than thinking about becoming a doctor, the bigger issue was how to survive in life and how to overcome all these," Rathod said.

Reflecting on the problems faced by the transgenders, Rathod said certain reservations in jobs and education would help the community to come up in life. Like minorities are considered for affirmative action, "sexual minorities" should be considered for encouraging them. "When you have categorised us as third gender, I just want to ask the government or the person who differentiated us (as to) who is the first gender and who is the second gender," the doctor said.

The other transgender doctor Ruth John Paul could not be reached immediately.