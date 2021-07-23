US Consulate in Chennai to launch 'diaspora diplomacy' from July 28

The United States’ Consulate will on July 28 launch a virtual conversation series named #DiasporaDiplomacy featuring prominent Indian-Americans who will talk about their personal and professional journey.

Indian-American Aerospace engineer Dr Swati Mohan will be the first to be featured in the series on July 28. Dr Swati Mohan, the Guidance, Navigation, and Control Systems Engineering Group Supervisor at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), led the operations of the control for the NASA Mars 2020 mission.

Through the #DiasporaDiplomacy series, the US Consulate General Chennai will present prominent Indian Americans to talk about their journeys and their role in furthering US-India relations. The series will also highlight the extraordinary contributions of the Indian American community to the US business, academic, innovation, health, and science sectors, a press release from the Consulate said.

“More than four million Americans have roots in India. This diaspora is a powerful engine for growing and strengthening political, economic, and social ties between the United States and India. We look forward to adding Indian American diaspora voices to our public outreach,” Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin, who will launch the series on July 28, said.

During the first session, Dr Swati Mohan will interact with India’s United Nations Space4Women Network Mentor Deepana Gandhi and other students, journalists, and space enthusiasts during the program. She will also discuss the Perseverance Mars rover mission, her Indian American roots, her US higher education, and her perspectives on the role of women in STEM [science, technology, engineering, and mathematics].

The event will also be live-streamed on the US Consulate General Chennai’s Facebook page.

The second event in the #DiasporaDiplomacy series will be a virtual music concert by Grammy-nominated Indian American singer Priya Darshini on August 18. On August 19, Priya and her team will lead a virtual workshop for emerging musicians.