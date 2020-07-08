US nationals approach Kerala High Court seeking tourist visa extension

A couple of US nationals who came down to Kerala on a tourist visa have approached the Kerala High Court seeking permission for staying back in Kerala as they feel it is safer to be in Kerala.

Terry John Converse, a theatre artist aged 76, and Johny Paul Pierce aged 74, who came down in tourist visa have sought permission for an extended stay.

Even as they are now allowed to stay back in India till the end of August, both have expressed concerns that it would be risky at their age to travel back to the US in the near future owing to Covid-19 scenario. Hence, they approached HC for an extension.

While Converse only wants to get his tourist visa extended, regarding which the High Court sent notices to the centre, Pierce wants to convert his tourist visa into business visa as he wishes to spend rest of his life here. His plea is likely to be considered this week.

Advocate K P Santhi, who appeared for Converse, said that he was a retired professor and theatre artist and used to visit Kerala frequently. Pierce's lawyer Saju S Nair said that he was quite impressed with the health care sector of Kerala and hence, he wishes to carry out promotional activities for Kerala's health tourism sector.

According to sources at the Bureau of Immigration, as per the existing norms, tourist visas could be extended only for one month from the day international flight services will be resumed. Hence in the present context, the visas of the two could be extended only up to the end of August. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 3 had extended the ban on international flights until July 31.

Even as many foreign countries had earlier operated repatriation flights for their nationals held up in India, some foreign nationals at Ashrams who are undergoing Ayurveda Therapy, preferred to stay back.