Vizag gas leak: How it happened

A poisonous gas leak from the LG Polymers unit on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam has killed at least seven people while scores of affected locals are rushed to hospitals where they are undergoing treatment. Some of them are reportedly in critical condition.

The hazardous chemicals unit is located at Venkatapuram and at least five to six surrounding villages are severely affected. Dozens of men, women and children fell unconscious inhaling the gas in their sleep; some died falling into wells and ditches while fleeing the area in the dark.

According to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Srijana Gummalla, the gas leak took place at around 2.30 am (in the wee hours of Thursday).

South Korean company LG Polymers makes polystyrene and expandable polystyrene, a versatile plastic used to make a wide variety of consumer products like toys and appliances. The company was established in 1961 as 'Hindustan Polymers' for manufacturing Polystyrene and its Co-polymers at Visakhapatnam. It merged with Mc Dowell & Co Ltd. of UB Group in 1978.

LG Chemical considered India as an important market and in its global growth plan identified Hindustan Polymers as a suitable company for entering the Indian market through a 100% takeover. Taken over by LG Chem (South Korea), Hindustan Polymers was renamed as LG Polymers India Private Limited (LGPI) in July 1997.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation on Thursday asked people staying near the chemical plant to stay indoors and use a wet cloth to cover their nose and mouth. The plant had reopened after being shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam took place as a plastic factory that was closed during the lockdown, was being prepared for resumption of operations, NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said. He added that the leaked gas Styrene affects the central nervous system, throat, skin, eyes and some other parts of the body. "I think what we understand is that this plastic factory was being re-started for operations and the gas leaked after an accident occurred," he said.

Andhra Pradesh DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang said, "Right now gas has been neutralised. One of the antidotes is drinking a lot of water. Around 800 were shifted to hospital, many have been discharged. An investigation will be carried out to see how this happened." He added that the situation is under control and the leakage has been taken care of.

The GVMC said its officials are trying to reduce the impact of the gas leak by spraying water and public address systems are being used to ask people to use masks.

Ambulances, fire engines and policemen have reached the spot, officials said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is closely monitoring the incident and has directed district officials to take steps to bring the situation under control. Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister MG Reddy said, "The company managing this has to be responsible for the gas leak. They will have to come and explain to us exactly what all protocols were followed, and what all were not followed. Accordingly, criminal action will be taken against them."

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the incident and urged residents of the city to take necessary precautions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter that he spoke with Union Home Ministry officials and National Disaster Management Authority regarding the situation "which is being monitored closely." Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the incident as "disturbing" and said the central government is closely monitoring the situation.