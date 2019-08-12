WATCH: Crocodile on roof of flooded Belagavi home

DH Web Desk, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 12 2019, 18:37pm ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2019, 18:37pm ist
Crock on rooftop at Chinchali town in Raibag taluk in Belagavi.

A flooded house in North Karnataka seems to have an unexpected visitor.

A recent video has gone viral of a crocodile who is resting on the top of a house amidst the floodwater. 

The video is of  Chinchali town in Raibag taluk in Belagavi, Karnataka which is suffering from the severe flood.

A total of 5,81,897 people have been evacuated and rescued so far, and 1,181 relief camps have been opened where 3,32,629 people are taking shelter.

North Karnataka
Karnataka Floods
Belagavi
