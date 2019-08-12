WATCH: Crocodile on roof of flooded Belagavi home

A flooded house in North Karnataka seems to have an unexpected visitor.

#WATCH A crocodile lands on roof of a house in flood-affected Raybag taluk in Belgaum. #Karnataka (11.08.19) pic.twitter.com/wXbRRrx9kF — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

A recent video has gone viral of a crocodile who is resting on the top of a house amidst the floodwater.

The video is of Chinchali town in Raibag taluk in Belagavi, Karnataka which is suffering from the severe flood.

A total of 5,81,897 people have been evacuated and rescued so far, and 1,181 relief camps have been opened where 3,32,629 people are taking shelter.