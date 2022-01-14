We will continue the fight against Franco Mulakkal until death, say nuns

The nuns fighting for the nun who raised rape allegation against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal said that they would continue their fight for justice until death.

"The verdict was unbelievable. We will not give up the fight for justice for our fellow nun until our death," said Sister Anupama representing four nuns who had staged a stir in front of the Kerala High Court in 2019 demanding action on the complaint filed by the nun of a convent in Kottayam district of Kerala.

Mulakkal was acquitted by a court in Kottayam district of Kerala on Friday.

The stir by the nuns had received support from various quarters, following which the police had registered a case against Mulakkal and initiated further actions.

Another nun Lucy Kalappurakkal of the Mananthavady diocese who supported the stir also faced punitive measures from the church.

