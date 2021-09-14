Wedding of Ravi Pillai's son in Kerala temple stirs row

The wedding of NRI businessman Ravi Pillai's son at the Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple in Kerala is caught up in a row with the High Court pulling up the authorities for the blatant violation of Covid-19 protocol.

Three security personnel of the temple are also facing action for allowing popular actor Mohanlal's car to restricted areas in the temple when he turned up for the wedding last week. Show cause notices have been issued to them.

The Devaswom Bench of the High Court, which earlier took up the matter suo moto following reports of the extensive decoration on the temple premises for the wedding, observed that only the available infrastructure of the temple should have been allowed to any devotee for conducting weddings.

The wedding took place on September 9 at the temple in the Thrissur district. Following court intervention, hoardings and cutouts had to be removed ahead of the wedding.

On Tuesday, the bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice K Babu reviewed the video footage of the wedding and noted that Covid-19 protocols were flouted during the ceremony. The court asked the Guruvayur Devaswom that manages the temple about the presence of private security personnel during the marriage.

The temple authorities were directed to furnish details of the weddings held at the temple premise from August as well as the permissions granted. The court also made district administration, police and sectoral magistrate parties in the case in view of the lapses in enforcing Covid-19 protocol.

