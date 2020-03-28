When coronavirus came calling on Chennai

Wearing a coronavirus-shaped helmet, a policeman stops a two-wheeler on the ever-busy, though now deserted, grade separator in Villivakkam in this metropolis.

“I am coronavirus. What will happen if I come and sit between you two people? Tell me, what will happen?” the policeman, Inspector Rajeesh Babu from the Villivakkam police station, asks the rider and his pillion. Taken aback by the shape of the helmet, the duo says “we would get the virus” if we come in contact with it.

This is one among the various initiatives that have been taken by the Chennai Police to create awareness about coronavirus and its ill-effects and discourage people to step out of their homes in times of curfew aimed at preventing further spread.

The video of Babu stopping the two-wheeler and asking youngsters to stay home in the interest of society has gone viral on the internet with hundreds of people sharing it and some even creating memes out of it.

The coronavirus-shaped helmet was designed by artist Gautham, who has done many innovative campaigns in the past on social issues.

“While I was involved in patrolling at markets and roads after Section 144 was imposed, I realised that awareness among people about COVID-19 was missing. People were as casual as ever and that is when Gautam came up with this idea and we implemented it immediately,” Rajeesh Babu, the Inspector who donned the helmet, told DH.

The coronavirus-shaped helmet has helped take the message to the people in a simple but powerful way. “When I wear the helmet and go near people, I can see the fear in them. When I ask them shall I come near them, they say no,” Babu, Inspector (Law and Order) at the Villivakkam Police station, said.

Gautham told DH that he designed the helmet to create awareness about COVID-19 and to ensure seriousness among the people about the disease. “Police weren’t using force in this area and people were very casual as they turned up in large numbers at markets in my area. That is when I thought of a virus-shaped helmet and made one in just four hours. The helmet is made of old newspaper and tissues,” Gautham added.

On the overwhelming response that his art evoked, Gautham says he will be happy if he is able to save at least one life through his creativity. Also, he is now into the job of coming out with creative ideas to create awareness among the public in markets.