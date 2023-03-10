Why did you give consent to Ordinance: DMK asks Governor on online Rummy

Tearing into Tamil Nadu Governor for returning a bill that bans online rummy after sitting on it for four months, the ruling DMK on Friday sought to know why R N Ravi gave his consent for an Ordinance if he felt that the state did not have “legislative competence” to draft a bill on the subject.

In a hard-hitting editorial, Murasoli, the DMK’s mouthpiece, also criticized the Governor for reportedly terming online rummy as a “game of skill” and questioned his taking over four months to return a bill to the Assembly. The DMK also sought to know who was behind the Governor’s decision to return the bill and recalled Ravi’s meeting with representatives of E-Gaming federation in December when the said legislation was pending before him.

“Why doesn’t the Governor muster the courage to say that online rummy is a good game, and it shouldn’t be banned because it has existed since the time of Mahabharata? Why doesn’t he say that every state encourages such games instead of hiding behind the argument that states have no right?” the editorial asked.

“This is the true face of the Governor. His comments on Aryanism, Dravidianism, and Sanathana Dharma are mere diversionary tactics,” it further added. The editorial also said it was not clear how many more lives will be lost due to the Governor refusing to sign the bill, while recalling that as many as 44 people died in the past three years by suicide after losing money playing such games online.

“This games takes away money from people forcing (some of) them to die by suicide. Families get destroyed because of these mobile apps. Should a state government just be a mute spectator to such things? Is it not the responsibility of the state government to save people and punish the offenders?” the editorial asked.

It questioned whether the Governor was himself asking the state government not to perform its duties. “Is there anything more illegal than this? Who is the Governor doing a favour,” the DMK asked, and noted that the Governor did sign the Ordinance on October 1 but refused to sign the bill after it was passed in the Assembly.

The editorial also said the Governor could have rejected the bill because the Union Government has begun drafting rules to regulate these games in India and referred to a statement made by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrashekar in this regard.

The DMK’s criticism came after Governor Ravi returned the bill banning online rummy to the Assembly. The cabinet has decided to re-enact the bill and send it back to the Governor.