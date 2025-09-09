Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bike taxi fares climb; commuters in Bengaluru cry foul

Uber and Rapido, which now operate 'Bike Direct' services, have declined to share their fare structure. Bike Direct services is a non-profit feature providing free services for bike taxi riders.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 20:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 20:00 IST
India NewsBengalurubike taxis

Follow us on :

Follow Us