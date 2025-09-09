Bike taxi fares climb; commuters in Bengaluru cry foul

<p>Bengaluru: Commuters in Bengaluru are voicing concerns over rising bike taxi fares since the services returned in August.</p>.<p>Passengers say current fares are at least 30% higher than the pre-ban rates and are no longer cheaper as before.</p>.<p>Uber and Rapido, which now operate 'Bike Direct' services, have declined to share their fare structure. Bike Direct services is a non-profit feature providing free services for bike taxi riders. </p>.<p>Rishabh, a regular user, said, “During the morning peak hours, especially, there's barely a Rs 10 difference between the two services. Earlier, bike taxis were at least Rs 50 cheaper than autos. At the same price, I would obviously choose an auto.”</p>.Rapido launches free platform for bike taxis; Uber, Ola exit service.<p>Another commuter from Vidyaranyapura said that her ride to Manyata Tech Park now costs Rs 130, compared to the earlier Rs 90–100.</p>.<p>A <span class="italic">DH</span> check showed a bike taxi ride from Okalipuram to Sankey Tank at 9 am cost Rs 67–Rs 70, while an auto was Rs 75. In the evening, MG Road to Indiranagar cost Rs 75–Rs 80 by bike taxi, against Rs 95–Rs 100 by auto.</p>.<p>Bike taxi riders, too, admit to the price shift.</p>.<p>“Since there has been a hike in auto fares, it only makes sense to raise bike taxi fares in proportion. Further, with all the uncertainties we have faced, it is only fair that the fares are hiked a little,” said Girish, a bike taxi rider.</p>