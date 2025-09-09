Menu
Pourakarmikas celebrate abolition of contract labour in Bengaluru

A press note said the predominantly Dalit women pourakarmikas had waged a relentless struggle to end the 'exploitative' contract system.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 20:10 IST
Published 08 September 2025, 20:10 IST
BengaluruPourakarmikassanitation workersIndia News

