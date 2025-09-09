BSWML installs green mesh to stop garbage dumping    

<p>Bengaluru: To curb garbage dumping in empty plots and near storm water drains (SWDs), the Bangalore Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) has started installing green nets as barriers.</p>.<p>The move follows residents’ demand for action, especially after the BSWML started levying garbage user fees on empty plots. However, officials clarified the nets have been put up only in spots where dumping is rampant.</p>.<p>"At some empty plots and SWDs, our officials had identified that garbage dumping was rampant. Hence, green nets along with a warning note have been put up in such places,” said Karee Gowda, CEO, BSWML.</p>.<p>Some black spots have also been covered with nets. While several residents doubt the idea, others say it is showing results.</p>.Over 125 tonnes of garbage collected during 5-day-long Maratha quota protest at Azad Maidan.<p>“Earlier, we used to see people throwing garbage quickly from two-wheelers. Now, the net acts as a barrier. Many avoid dumping during the day since they have to get down from their vehicles. But at night, it still happens,” said Prakash, a shopkeeper in Kodigehalli.</p>.<p>Others argue the measure only shifts dumping elsewhere.</p>.<p>“Garbage vehicles still do not come on time. The workers demand money and sometimes refuse to take the bigger bags. Unless waste collection is streamlined, roadside dumping will continue,” said Partha K, a resident of Vidyaranyapura.</p>.<p>BSWML officials, however, maintain that improper waste segregation remains the root problem.</p>