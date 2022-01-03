Why should men decide the rights of women? asks DMK's Kanimozhi

Why should men decide the rights of women: Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Monday took objection to only one woman MP being made part of a parliamentary panel that will examine the bill that seeks to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21.

“There are a total of 110 female MPs but the government chooses to assign a bill that affects every young woman in the country to a panel that has 30 men and only 1 woman. Men will continue to decide the rights of women. And women will be made mute spectators,” Kanimozhi said on Monday.

Her comments came after it emerged that the parliamentary panel which consists of 31 members has only one woman. The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill which seeks to raise the legal age of marriage for women to 21 years from the current 18 years is will be examined by the committee headed by BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

Sushmita Dev, Rajya Sabha MP from TMC, is the only woman MP in the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports. The committee is administered by Rajya Sabha. The legal age of marriage for women is proposed to be raised based on suggestions by the Jaya Jaitly Committee constituted by the Women and Child Development ministry.

