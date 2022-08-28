'Will soon meet Sasikala, Dhinakaran to unite AIADMK'

Will soon meet Sasikala, Dhinakaran to unite AIADMK: Panneerselvam

'All our thoughts and deeds are oriented towards ensuring a unified AIADMK. This is also the collective view of 1.5 crore party cadres,' Panneerselvam said

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Aug 28 2022, 03:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2022, 03:07 ist
V K Sasikala (left) and O Panneerselvam (right). Credit: IANS File Photo

AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Saturday said he would soon meet the expelled interim general secretary V K Sasikala and her nephew T T V Dhinakaran, heading the AMMK party, as part of his initiatives to unite the AIADMK now divided over the leadership issue. He said he would also call on all those who worked for the party under the leadership of late Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, and convince them.

"All our thoughts and deeds are oriented towards ensuring a unified AIADMK. This is also the collective view of 1.5 crore party cadres," Panneerselvam told reporters at his residence here after Usilampatti legislator P Ayyappan met him and pledged support to Panneerselvam's faction in the tussle between the latter and another senior leader and former chief minister K Palaniswami.

Ayyappan, who had backed Palaniswami on the single leadership issue, sprang a surprise today by calling on former Chief Minister Panneerselvam. He said the change in his stance was in response to the latter's call for a united AIADMK. "He (Palaniswami) enacted a drama under the guise of holding a general council meeting on July 11. The truth is that party workers are migrating towards my side, as they aspire for a united AIADMK," Panneerselvam said.

During the meeting, the former Chief Minister Palaniswami was anointed as interim general secretary of the AIADMK while Panneerselvam was expelled from the party. The July 11 general council meeting during which he was expelled from the party had subsequently been declared by the Madras High Court as void.

Several persons are wholeheartedly expressing their support to him and soon many others would follow, Panneerselvam said and reiterated that a united party would augur well for its future. Asked who is next to join his camp, Panneerselvam replied "it is a top secret." "Certainly many would join," he added.

On the report submitted to the State government by retired judge A Arumughaswamy, on the circumstances leading to the death of Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam said he would react after reading the 600-page report.

O Panneerselvam
V K Sasikala
T T V Dhinakaran
AIADMK
AMMK
Tamil Nadu
Indian Politics
India News

