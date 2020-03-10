With passing of Anbazhagan, DMK needs new general secretary; Durai Murugan seen as strong choice

With the passing away of K Anbazhagan, DMK’s general secretary for 43 years, the last connection between the Dravidian major and its founder C N Annadurai has come to an end. Anbazhagan was not just associated with the DMK since its inception in 1949 but remained loyal to the party till his last breath.

The DMK, which is gearing up to face the 2021 assembly polls, will now have to elect a replacement for Anbazhagan, who held the post of general secretary from 1977 to March 7, 2020 -- the day he passed away due to age-related illness.

Anbazhagan’s demise has opened the doors for second-rung leaders to occupy the top positions in the DMK.

The post of General Secretary is next only to the President in the DMK, number 2 in the pecking order of the party, and jockeying for the crucial post has already started. Party sources told DH that there is near unanimity that Durai Murugan, the incumbent treasurer who served as Minister in Karunanidhi cabinet for long, should replace Anbazhagan as General Secretary since he is the number 2 in the party for now.

If Durai Murugan is made General Secretary, then the party has to find a replacement for the Treasurer's post currently being held by the senior leader. This might become problematic as there may be several claimants for the Treasurer’s post.

“While Durai Murugan is certain to be elevated as the General Secretary, there may be competition for the post of Treasurer as several senior leaders might be interested in holding the post,” a senior leader said. However, he added DMK Parliamentary Party Leader T R Baalu or former minister E V Velu will be the primary contenders for the crucial post.

While Baalu has been with the DMK since its inception, Velu jumped the ship from AIADMK to join the DMK. The sources also pointed out that DMK President M K Stalin would hold “wide consultations” before electing anyone to the posts as he will not like any rumblings within the party a year before elections.

The sources also said the elections for the post of General Secretary will be held when the General Council meets the next time noting that there was no urgency in filling the post since the party constitution allows the President to discharge the duties of the General Secretary during his absence.