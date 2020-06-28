With spurt in Covid-19 cases, Hyderabad may again see lockdown

The Telangana government is considering to impose lockdown again in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases from the state capital are being reported in explosive numbers.

Chief Minister Chandrasekhar has asked officials to examine the situation in the city keenly for 2-3 days.

“If need be, the state cabinet will be convened in 3-4 days to discuss proposals for the lockdown, alternatives, and related issues for a decision to be taken,” the CM said.

On Saturday, the new cases reported from the state crossed the 1000 mark for the first time and stood at 1087. 888 of these cases are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 13,436 with 243 deaths.

On Sunday, a meeting was held by Rao to review the pandemic situation, especially in Hyderabad. Health minister Etela Rajender has submitted the suggestion of medical experts and health officials for a 15-day lockdown under the GHMC limits.

“Hyderabad is a metropolitan city where about one crore people live and like other such cities in the country, here too, the virus spread is high. In Chennai, lockdown was re-imposed to contain the spread. Other cities in the country are also thinking on these lines. But re-imposition of lockdown in Hyderabad will be a very major decision. Government machinery, the public and especially the police department should be made ready,” Rao said.

Merchant associations of several popular shopping and wholesale market areas of Hyderabad like Troop Bazar, General Bazar, Begum Bazar are already implementing a voluntary lockdown as the cases are spreading fast in these areas.

The Telangana government has meanwhile, given an ultimatum to the private testing labs to rectify all gaps by Monday, “failing which, their operations shall be suspended.”

“Certain labs are not following the standard operating procedures. Data discrepancies in the number of tests conducted, positives reported and portal updating apart, testing quality itself has been compromised. Certain labs are reporting close to 70 per cent positivity rate which clearly indicates huge errors in testing methodology,” the Telangana health directorate stated.