Woman accuses ex-Andaman Chief Secretary, Labour Commissioner of 'brutal' sexual assault: Report

A 21-year-old woman in Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands accused two former officers - a chief secretary and a labour commissioner - of gang-raping her in April and May, according to an Indian Express report.

An FIR was lodged on Oct. 1 in Port Blair based on the complaint filed by the woman on Aug. 22, the report said. A Special Investigation Team has been tasked with investigating the allegations.

The two accused are Jitendra Narain, who was the chief secretary of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands until three months ago, and R L Rishi, who is the current labour commissioner in the Union Territory, the report said. Narain, who is currently the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation, called the allegations "absurd", the report said.

In the complaint, the woman said that she was the victim of violent sexual attacks by the two bureaucrats at Narain’s official residence in Port Blair in two separate incidents that happened in April and May. The woman said that she was introduced to the labour commissioner by a hotel owner when she was looking for a job. The woman said that Rishi assured her that she would get a government job and then, offered her liquor. Upon refusing the drink, the two men proceeded to brutally sexually abuse her, she said in her complaint.

In another incident two weeks later, she was assaulted again after being called to the chief secretary's home at 9 pm, the report said.

The publication quoted sources as saying that Narain had sent a "detailed representation" denying the charges to the Prime Minister's Office, the Union Home Secretary and others.