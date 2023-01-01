Woman who went missing from yoga class in Coimbatore found dead

The body of a 34-year-old woman, who went missing on December 18 after attending a week-long yoga class at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, was fished out from a well on Sunday, police said.

Subashree, 34, who hails from neighbouring Tiruppur district, attended the week-long ‘Silence Yoga’ session from December 11 to December 18. Since she did not meet her husband, Manikumar (40), as planned on December 18 after the class, he filed a complaint with the police following which special teams were formed to locate her.

However, her body, in a decomposed state, was found inside a well on Sunday morning by locals in Semmedu village in the district. “The body has been identified as that of Subashree who went missing after a yoga class,” a Coimbatore District police officer said.

Also Read | NCW received nearly 31,000 plaints of crimes against women in 2022

The body was identified by Manikumar, police said, adding that she was identified based on the clothes she was wearing and her ring. The body has been sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

“The exact cause of death will be known only after post-mortem. We cannot comment on anything till then,” the officer added.

In his complaint, the husband said he waited for his wife outside the Isha Yoga Centre till 3 pm from 11 am on December 18 and approached the police after it emerged through CCTV footage that she had left the campus at 9.30 am the same day.

Isha Yoga Centre had also clarified that it has nothing to do with the missing incident since the participant had left the campus at the end of the training.

Subashree, according to CCTV footage in the vicinity of the area where the centre is located, was seen running in white clothes at 10.30 am on December 18, the day she went missing. She is survived by her husband and a teenage daughter.