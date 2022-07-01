Woman's pregnancy aborted as medical shop gave wrong medicine

A 28-year old woman in Kerala alleged that her pregnancy got aborted after a medical store gave the wrong medicine.

The incident occurred at Manjeri in Malappuram district in north Kerala. The state Drugs Control department initiated action against the medical shop.

Drug Control department sources told DH that the woman was prescribed progesterone by the doctor of a private hospital. The prescription was given at a medical shop and they gave another combination drug of mifepristone and misoprostol generally used for abortion.

The doctor had prescribed the brand name of the medicine and it was written legibly. Even then the medical shop gave the wrong medicine. Lack of experience of the pharmacist and supervision was suspected to have led to the serious lapse. The signature of the supervising pharmacist was not found on the bill, said sources.

Malappuram district drug inspector Dr Nishit M C said that prima faice the allegation was found to be true and hence action being initiated against the shop owner under provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

If the allegation is proved the shop owner could get up to two years imprisonment and fine of above Rs. 20,000, said sources.

The Drugs Control officials initiated the action on the basis of a complaint given by the woman.