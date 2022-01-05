Women protest against loan sharks with 'swords and blades' in Palakkad

A group of women in Palakkad district of Kerala on Wednesday took to the streets with 'swords and blades' to protest against loan sharks.

The women's wing of Janata Dal staged the unique protest march against the menace of loan sharks (private money lenders) and private microfinance firms, that are widely referred to as blade mafias in Kerala.

Around a hundred women holding models of swords and blades took out the protest march. They alleged that despite the financial crunches caused by Covid-induced lockdowns and repeated directives of governments to give loan repayment holidays, the loan sharks and some microfinance institutions were harassing and threatening families, especially women.

The lack of effective measures from the police against the menace was the provocation for staging the symbolic protest, they said.

State general secretary of the Mahila Janata Dal led the protest march to the district collectorate.

