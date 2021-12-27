Speak Out: December 27, 2021

  Dec 27 2021
The TMC and AAP are "fracturing" the non-BJP vote in Goa, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Sunday and asserted that only his party has the capacity to defeat the BJP.

Chidambaram, who is the Congress' senior election observer for the Goa Assembly polls, also said that loyalty to the party and the electorate is the first criterion for selecting candidates for the elections and expressed confidence that when elected, they will remain loyal to both the party as well as the electorate.

On the possibility of alliances, Chidambaram said, "I have found that, in Goa, it is a practice among political parties to talk to each other right up to the elections — and even after the elections!"

