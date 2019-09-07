Special Cover on Chandrayaan-2 released

The Department of Posts, West Bengal, on Saturday released a commemorative Special Cover on the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

The Special Cover was released at a function at the General Post Office (GPO) here.

"The Special Cover is to pay tribute to our scientists who took India's space research so far," Post-Master General Kolkata Amitabh Singh said.

Communications with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander to ISRO's ground station in Bengaluru were lost before touchdown on the hitherto unexplored lunar south pole in the early hours of Saturday.

The Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) here has arranged a live demonstration of the last few hours of the moon mission.

Over 300 school children along with teachers and scientists took part in the programme, a BITM spokesperson said.

"We are proud that scientists of ISRO succeeded to put Chandrayaan-2 orbiter in the lunar orbit. They made us proud for going this far," Harshit Bhatt, a class 10 student of a city school, said when asked if the loss of communication from the lander in the final lap was disappointing for him.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar also attended the live demonstration at BITM for some time.

"We need to encourage scientific temperament among the youth. We are proud of our scientists," Dhankar said before the start of the demonstration.