SpiceJet pilots flag snags with plane's weather radar: Report

Pilots of the SpiceJet aircraft that three months ago faced severe turbulence leaving 14 passengers injured, had flagged reliability defects with the plane’s weather radar, according to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) preliminary investigation as reported by Economic Times.

According to the report, on April 30, pilots of the aircraft, VT-SLH, while operating from Delhi to Kolkata, found that the radar was not depicting the weather accurately. After landing at Kolkata, the commander of the aircraft made note of the issue in the pilot defect report. As indicated in the report, SpiceJet’s maintenance control centre was aware of these issues.

However, a spokesperson for SpiceJet has rejected the claim that there were any issues with the plane’s radar.

"This information is wrong. The investigation report of the said case has been submitted to the regulator. No such findings of an unserviceable weather radar were deduced," the spokesperson told ET.

According to the SpiceJet spokesperson, adequate funds were being allocated for proper maintenance of the aircraft. "DGCA conducted a series of spot checks on all operating aircraft of SpiceJet from 9 to 13th July 2022 which did not find any major significant finding or safety violation."