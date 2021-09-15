Sputnik Light gets DCGI nod for bridging trials

Sputnik Light gets DCGI nod for bridging trials in India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 15 2021, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 11:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Russia's Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine has received DCGI nod for conducting phase III bridging trials in India.

Sputnik Light is the first component of Sputnik V based on human adenovirus serotype 26.

More to follow...

Sputnik V

