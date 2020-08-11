SSR death case: SC reserves judgement on Rhea's plea to shift probe from Patna to Mumbai

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its judgement on a plea by actor Rhea Chakraborty to transfer an FIR lodged by Patna police in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death after a three-hour-long high-pitched argument, with Bihar, Maharashtra and the Union government joining the legal battle.

Sushant's father KK Singh, who lodged the FIR with the Patna police on July 25, accusing Rhea of cheating and swindling off money, questioned the Mumbai police's failure to even formally register a case.

On his behalf, senior advocate Vikas Singh said, "A larger picture is I lost my son. Mumbai Police doesn't listen to me and take investigations to a completely different direction. On the fateful date, my daughter could enter into son's room after the body was reportedly brought down. Nobody in the family has seen his body hanging."

He said the Mumbai Police summoned everyone else but not the real suspects or accused. The dead body itself will show marks on the neck, which could be of a belt. It has to be she who controlled everything and she had to be investigated but Mumbai Police was doing something else.

Rhea' counsel senior advocate Shyam Divan said the FIR in Patna was lodged due to political bias and at the instance of Bihar Chief Minister, so there was a serious apprehension on the fairness of probe. He sought a direction to shift the investigation to Mumbai. He also asked the court's intervention to stop a media trial.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing the Maharashtra government, said the state was sought to be given a bad name in the entire episode. Principles of federalism will take a hit if the argument for lodging the FIR in Patna was accepted.

"It is all about politics since Bihar has to go to elections, all this is happening," he said.

Questioning the recommendation for a CBI probe, he said the consent by the state was mandatory for it.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Bihar government, submitted that political pressure was working in Maharashtra in this case, so no FIR was registered till date.

"Mumbai Police didn't cooperate with Bihar Police. It is they who have to hide several things," he said, referring to the forceful quarantine of IPS officer Vinay Tiwari.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta questioned the Mumbai police for recording statement of 56 witnesses without registering an FIR. He said the Enforcement Directorate was already investigating the matter. Once one central agency has registered a case, another central agency, CBI should be engaged.

"The affidavit by Mumbai Police shows a foregone conclusion that it was a suicide. Truth has to be elicited. Investigations must take place in a manner which is fair, extensive and truth-eliciting," Mehta said.