State boards should also cancel exams: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded that state boards should also cancel examinations like those of the CBSE.

His remarks come a day after the government decided to cancel the CBSE class 12 board exams amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "Finally, the insensitive BJP government had to bow down to the pressure of the examinees-parents and they had to take the decision to cancel the CBSE class 12 exams. Now on this basis the examinations of other boards and state boards should also be cancelled".

"No examination without vaccination", he added.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said in a statement on Tuesday that the cancellation of the exams is in the interest of students, parents and teachers.

He said a decision about the class XII exams of the UP Secondary Board would soon be taken after a meeting with the chief minister.