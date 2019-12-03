State govt departments owe Rs 41,700 cr to discoms: Min

Various state government departments owe about Rs 41,700 crore to power distribution companies, Union Minister for Power R K Singh informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The total loss of the country's electricity distribution companies stood at Rs 27,000 crore while the dues from various state governments departments were Rs 41,700 crore, he said adding he had requested all the states to clear their dues on a priority basis.

Following the implementation of the UDAY scheme, aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses have come down to about 18 % from 22% the Minister said.

The Minister also said that power generation in the country fell by over 12 per cent to 98,887 million units (MU) during October 2019, mainly due to a reduction in demand for agricultural activities and cooling requirements in the commercial sector.

In October 2018-19, power generation in the country stood at 1,13,507 MU.