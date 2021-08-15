Strengthen voices against all forces that try to stifle freedom: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday called for strengthening voices against all forces that try to stifle freedom.

She unfurled the National Flag and took salutes from various police wings during a parade on Red Road here on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

The chief minister also awarded various police personnel for their gallantry and paid floral tributes at the Police Memorial and a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, whose 125th birth anniversary was celebrated this year.

Though Banerjee did not address the people, she tweeted, "On the 75th Independence Day, let us all come together to strengthen our voices against all forces that aim to stifle our freedom. We must never forget the sacrifice of those who fought a long and hard battle for this day. Warm wishes to all my brothers and sisters. Jai Hind!"

Colourful tableaux themed on various schemes and campaigns of the state government were taken out at the event. Many dignitaries, including Chief Secretary H K Dwidevi, Home Secretary B P Gopalika and Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra, were present at the programme.

Meanwhile, community clubs and social organisations also took out rallies, while the National Flag was hoisted at educational institutions and government offices. Various political parties also observed the day their offices.