Strict vigil ahead of New Year 'super spreader' events: Health Secy to states

The Health Secretary on Wednesday wrote to all states to keep strict vigil it order to curb “super spreader” events in the wake of New Year celebrations.
More to follow...
Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints
Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe
2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants
Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition
‘Covidiot’, ‘dalgona’ among words B'luru learnt
Anxiety marks year-end plans
DH Toon | Rajinikanth says 'no to party politics'
'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'