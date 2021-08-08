Study shows Covaxin, Covishield combination gave better results

In what could be a major development, the ICMR on Sunday said that mixing and matching of Covid vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield showed good results according to the latest study.
Immunisation with a combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine followed by inactivated whole virus vaccine was not only safe but also elicited better immunogenicity, the study said.
Study on mixing & matching of COVID vaccines, Covaxin&Covishield shows better result: ICMR
Immunization with combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine followed by inactivated whole virus vaccine was not only safe but also elicited better immunogenicity: Study pic.twitter.com/wDVZ6Q2TvU
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2021
More details awaited.
