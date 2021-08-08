'Covaxin, Covishield combination gives better results'

Study shows Covaxin, Covishield combination gave better results

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 08 2021, 10:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2021, 11:03 ist
Illustrative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

In what could be a major development, the ICMR on Sunday said that mixing and matching of Covid vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield showed good results according to the latest study.

Immunisation with a combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine followed by inactivated whole virus vaccine was not only safe but also elicited better immunogenicity, the study said.

More details awaited.

 

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Science

