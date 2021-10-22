Sudhaa Chandran's request to PM after being asked to remove prosthetic limb at airport security check

Actor and dancer Sudhaa Chandran who created history for showcasing her extraordinary talent with a prosthetic limb on Thursday sppealed to the Prime Minister and state governments to change the process of security checks at airports after she being repeatedly stopped and asked to remove her artificial limb for checks.

"I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country feel very proud of me," she said in a video on Instagram, appealing to the prime minister to review the situation since it was not "humanly possible" and not "the respect a woman gives to another woman in this society".

"“Totally hurt ....each time going thru this grill is very very hurting....hope my message reaches the state and central govt authorities....and expecting a prompt action," she wrote on Instagram.

