Sule pitches for social security for media personnel

NCP member Supriya Sule on Tuesday pitched for social security for media personnel, saying in times of "breaking news", they work for long hours under harsh conditions.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, she said when Maharashtra was witnessing a political crisis, she saw camerapersons riding pillion on two-wheelers following politicians.

"It is dangerous ... There were women reporters who stood outside houses (of politicians) without washrooms and food," she said.

Sule asked members to give their views on social security for media personnel so that the issue can be taken forward.