SC collegium recommends 3 for Judges of J&K HC

Supreme Court collegium recommends appointment of 3 judicial officers as Judges of Jammu & Kashmir High Court

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 24 2020, 16:33pm ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2020, 16:33pm ist

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of three judicial officers as Judges of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The officers are -- Vinod Chatterji Koul, Sanjay Dhar and Puneet Gupta.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, in a meeting on February 19, also recommended the proposal for elevation of Satya Gopal Chattopadhyay, judicial officer, as a Judge of the Tripura High Court.

Besides, it approved the proposal for elevation of advocate Ahanthem Bimol Singh as a Judge of the Manipur High Court.

Apart from CJI Bobde, justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and R Banumathi are part of the new 5-judge Collegium.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kashmir
Tripura
Jammu and Kashmir
Comments (+)
 