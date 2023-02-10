Supreme Court Collegium recommends justice Gokani as next chief justice of Gujarat HC

The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended the name of justice Sonia Gokani as chief justice of Gujarat High Court.

Once appointed, she will become the first woman chief justice of Gujarat high court. The collegium's notification stated that "Justice Gokani be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Gujarat immediately on the elevation of Justice Aravind Kumar as a Judge of the Supreme Court. The recommendation should be processed on priority since she is due to retire on 25 February 2023."

The decision came in view of recommendation of current chief justice Aravind Kumar being elevated to Supreme Court.

"Justice Sonia G Gokani is the senior most Judge of the High Court of Gujarat. She was appointed on 17 February 2011 and is due to demit office on 25 February 2023. Justice Gokani is drawn from the judicial service of the State of Gujarat. Besides being the senior most Judge, the appointment of Ms Justice Gokani as Chief Justice will bring a sense of inclusion and facilitate a representation for Judges drawn from the services in the office of Chief Justice," stated collegium's notification issued on Thursday.

"Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Ms Justice Sonia G Gokani has good credentials and is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Gujarat," the notification stated.

