SC quashes plea against Kanimozhi's election in 2019

Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging Kanimozhi's election from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi

Kanimozhi had challenged a Madras High Court order which had refused to dismiss the petition against her

PTI
PTI,
  • May 04 2023, 10:59 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 11:14 ist
Kanimozhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an election petition challenging the election of DMK MP Kanimozhi from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi constituency in 2019.

Kanimozhi had challenged a Madras High Court order which had refused to dismiss the petition against her.

"The election petition is dismissed. Appeal is allowed," a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi said.

Kanimozhi contested from the Thoothukudi constituency in 2019 and her election was challenged by a voter, A Sanathana Kumar, on grounds that she failed to mention her husband's Permanent Account Number (PAN) in her election affidavit disclosing family assets.

