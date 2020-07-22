SC issues notices to Prashant Bhushan, AG over tweet

Supreme Court issues notices to Prashant Bhushan, Attorney General K K Venugopal, for contempt proceedings over derogatory tweet

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 22 2020, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 13:33 ist

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to Attorney General K K Venugopal and advocate Prashant Bhushan on the contempt proceedings it has initiated against the activist-lawyer for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary.

The apex court directed that Twitter INC be made a party, instead of Twitter India, to the contempt proceedings it has initiated suo motu (on its own) and asked the US-based firm to file a response in the matter.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra was told by Twitter’s counsel that if the top court directs, then they would disable the alleged contemptuous tweets of Bhushan.

The bench, which asked the Attorney General to assist in the matter, has posted the case for hearing on August 5.

The allegedly contemptuous tweets were critical of the top court and posted by Bhushan on Twitter on June 27 and June 29. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

prashant bhushan
Supreme Court
KK Venugopal
Twitter

What's Brewing

Chatbots, bikes: SE Asia HIV centres adapt to Covid-19

Chatbots, bikes: SE Asia HIV centres adapt to Covid-19

Ecuador's Amazon tribes turn to tech to track Covid-19

Ecuador's Amazon tribes turn to tech to track Covid-19

Indian firms prepared for coronavirus test: Survey

Indian firms prepared for coronavirus test: Survey

The Lead: Impact of Covid-19 on Mumbai's dabbawalas

The Lead: Impact of Covid-19 on Mumbai's dabbawalas

Has coronavirus pandemic peaked in India?

Has coronavirus pandemic peaked in India?

 