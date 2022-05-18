Supreme Court nod to OBC quota in Madhya Pradesh civic polls

SC nod to OBC quota in Madhya Pradesh civic polls

The apex court directed MP Election Commission to notify local body election in one week

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 18 2022, 12:15 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 12:15 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave a green signal to OBC reservation in local elections in Madhya Pradesh.

More to follow...

Supreme Court
Madhya Pradesh
India News

