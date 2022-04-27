Supreme Court questions Telangana over cancelling 21 lakh ration cards

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Telangana government to undertake physical verification of 21 lakh ration cards cancelled on the basis of computer algorithm.

The top court also sought a response from the state Chief Secretary as to how these cards were cancelled depriving the people of their statutory right to have free ration.

"We direct the State of Telangana to conduct verification of all the ration cards cancelled pursuant to the directive issued by central government in 2016. We are informed there are 17 parameters taken into account before cancellation of ration cards. The authorities are directed to conduct field verification of all the cards and also deal with representation preferred by any aggrieved card holder expeditiously," the bench ordered.

The top court was considering a special leave petition filed by social activist S Q Masood, questioning the Telangana High Court's refusal to entertain his PIL against the cancellation of ration cards.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that these ration cards were cancelled without an opportunity of hearing to the people on the basis of computer algorithm including wrong entry of Aadhaar card, in violation of the K Puttaswamy judgement.

He said the people were denied foodgrains despite the Union government maintaining no insistence of Aadhaar card for it.

The counsel submitted those whose ration cards were cancelled to apply for fresh cards.

The court said the state should have been more cautious before cancelling the cards, even as the state counsel contended the decision was made as a part of pan-India exercise.