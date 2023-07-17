Supreme Court rejects plea seeking direction to ensure Vande Bharat train stops at Kerala's Tirur

The Supreme Court Monday declined to entertain a plea for a direction to make a half for the Vande Bharat Express at the Tirur railway station in Malappuram district, Kerala.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra questioned the petitioner as to how the courts can be involved in deciding the train stops.

"You want us to decide which train stops it should have,” the bench said, rejecting a plea by P T Sheejish, filed through advocate Sriram P.

"Now, the court will also take a call on stations from Delhi to Mumbai Rajdhani," the bench asked the counsel.

The petitioner filed the plea against the Kerala High Court's order, dismissing the petition in May, this year.

The Kerala High Court had dismissed the plea stating that halting points of a train are determined by the Indian Railways and no one has a vested right to demand halt for a train at a particular station.

The plea filed in the apex court contended that as per the first schedule of train stop initially announced by the Indian Railways for Vande Bharat, a stop at Tirur railway station was allotted for commuters in Malappuram district but it was removed later.

The plea said it was highlighting the larger interest as another railway station, Shornur in Palakkad district was allotted the stop, which was 56 kilometres away from Tirur.