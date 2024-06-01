Home
LIVE
Odisha Assembly Elections Live: Polling begins for 42 seats in state's fourth and last round

Good morning readers. Polling began for 42 seats in Odisha's fourth and last round of Assembly elections. Earlier, officials conducted mock voting drills to check EVMs and VVPATs. Track the latest election updates with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 03:20 IST
Follow Us :

01:3501 Jun 2024

Polling begins for 42 seats in Odisha's fourth and last round of Assembly elections

24:3701 Jun 2024

Tight security arrangements in place for last phase of polls in Odisha

01:3501 Jun 2024

Polling begins for 42 seats in Odisha's fourth and last round of Assembly elections

394 candidates are competing for the 42 assembly segments.

Approximately 1 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes across 10,882 booths in the fourth and final round of simultaneous elections in the state.

24:5601 Jun 2024

Mock polls underway in Odisha's Saraskana assembly constituency 

24:3701 Jun 2024

Tight security arrangements in place for last phase of polls in Odisha

Around 36,000 security personnel will be deployed for the fourth and last phase of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Odisha on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

A total of 126 companies of central armed police forces and 86 platoons of Odisha armed police personnel are among the 36,000 personnel.

PTI

Ahead of the last phase of polling in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik clarified that his close confidant V K Pandian would not be his "natural successor" in the government and the party, besides asserting that his health conditions are fine to allow him to continue for another five-year term as the Chief Minister.

Read more

The move comes after Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha’s Odisha unit president Abhilas Panda and six of his associates were allegedly attacked by workers of the ruling BJD on Thursday evening in Chandbali assembly segment under Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency, police said.

Read more

Published 31 May 2024, 20:30 IST
